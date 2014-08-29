Tom Maxwell’s Journey to “Hell” and Back
“Hell” was the song that rocketed Tom Maxwell’s former band The Squirrel Nut Zippers to the top of the charts, but the success was short-lived.
After performances on late-night television shows and a tour with Neil Young, Maxwell parted ways with The Zippers. He traces the journey through the highs and lows of fame in his new book, Hell: My Life in the Squirrel Nut Zippers (Oyster Point Publishing/2014). Host Frank Stasio talks with Maxwell about his music and his new book.