Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Tom Maxwell’s Journey to “Hell” and Back

Tom Maxwell chronicles his time with The Squirrel Nut Zippers.
http://www.newsobserver.com/2014/08/23/4092005/tom-maxwell-and-squirrel-nut-zippers.html
/

“Hell” was the song that rocketed Tom Maxwell’s former band The Squirrel Nut Zippers to the top of the charts, but the success was short-lived.

After performances on late-night television shows and a tour with Neil Young, Maxwell parted ways with The Zippers. He traces the journey through the highs and lows of fame in his new book, Hell: My Life in the Squirrel Nut Zippers (Oyster Point Publishing/2014). Host Frank Stasio talks with Maxwell about his music and his new book.

Tags

The State of ThingsTom MaxwellMusicDe La SoulMastodonSpoon
Stay Connected
Hady Mawajdeh
Hady Mawajdeh is a native Texan, born and raised in San Antonio. He listened to Fresh Air growing up and fell in love with public radio. He earned his B.A. in Mass Communication at Texas State University and specialized in electronic media. He worked at NPR affiliate stations KUT and KUTX in Austin, Texas as an intern, producer, social media coordinator, and a late-night deejay.
See stories by Hady Mawajdeh
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio