It’s a Hopscotch Hodgepodge!

This year marks the fifth anniversary of Raleigh’s Hopscotch Music Festival and the event is bigger than ever.

For the first time, the festival will host a showcase at the City Plaza. And this year’s line-up expands beyond music with the Hopscotch Design Fest featuring people who are “designing the future.” Host Frank Stasio talks with Greg Lowenhagen , Hopscotch Music Festival’s director and Matt Munoz, Hopscotch Design Festival coordinator and chief design officer for New Kind, a Raleigh branding and strategy firm.