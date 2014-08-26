Big Dreams Yield Small Blessings
Reporter and longtime NPR contributor Martha Woodroof has written and reported about other people’s stories for years. Along the way, she has gathered snippets of stories and tales that she weaves together in her debut novel, Small Blessings (St. Martin’s Press/2014). Host Frank Stasio talks with Woodroof about her book, the writing process and the influence of reporting on her work.
She reads at the following events:
- Tuesday, August 26: Malaprop's Bookstore, Asheville, NC at 7pm
- Wednesday, August 27: Quail Ridge Books, Raleigh, NC at 7:30pm
- Thursday, August 28: Scuppernong Books, Greensboro, NC at 7pm