The Naked Truth On Nude Art

The human body is one of the oldest art forms. But its exposure still raises controversy in modern society. A new exhibit by Durham-based photographer Dan Smith looks at issues around nude art from a range of perspectives: dancers, models, photographer and academics. The project, Bare: Conversations on Human Art Photographs and oral histories on the Nude is on exhibit at the Carrack Art Museum in Durham through August 23. Host Frank Stasio talks with Smith about the project.

Note: Some of the images may be unsuitable for younger viewers and may be considered NSFW.