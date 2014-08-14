Prescription Drug Overdose in North Carolina

North Carolina has a drug overdose rate that is higher than average.

Overdoses from illegal drugs like heroin and cocaine remain a problem for the state, but most overdose deaths come from abusing prescription pain medications. Wilkes County was once the face of the state's prescription pill problem. However, will the help of community education programs and a new "miracle anti-drug" naloxone, the rural area has not seen a single death from a prescription opioid since 2011 that can be attributed to a Wilkes County prescriber .



Host Frank Stasio talks with Fred Brason, founder of Project Lazarus, an organization working on prescription overdose issues. He also talks with David McAdams, author of Game Changer: Game Theory and the Art of Transforming Strategic Situations (W. W. Norton & Company, Inc/2014) and associate professor at Duke Fuqua School of Business, and Chris Atack, patrol captain for the Carrboro Police Department.