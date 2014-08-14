Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Prescription Drug Overdose in North Carolina

North Carolina has a drug overdose rate that is higher than average. 

Overdoses from illegal drugs like heroin and cocaine remain a problem for the state, but most overdose deaths come from abusing prescription pain medications. Wilkes County was once the face of the state's prescription pill problem. However, will the help of community education programs and a new "miracle anti-drug" naloxone, the rural  area has not seen a single death from a prescription opioid since 2011 that can be attributed to a Wilkes County prescriber.
 

Host Frank Stasio talks with Fred Brason, founder of Project Lazarus, an organization working on prescription overdose issues. He also talks with David McAdams, author of Game Changer: Game Theory and the Art of Transforming Strategic Situations (W. W. Norton & Company, Inc/2014) and associate professor at Duke Fuqua School of Business, and Chris Atack, patrol captain for the Carrboro Police Department.

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsDrugs
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
