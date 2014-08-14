Comedy Gets A Fresh Beat

Stand-up comedy acts can be a routine collection of one-liner and insults.

But for comedian Myq Kaplan, veganism and time travel are common topics. His witty stand-up has been on late night programs like Late Show with David Letterman and was a finalist on NBC’s Last Comic Standing.Kaplan is touring with comedian and rapper Zach Sherwin. Sherwin writes and performs in the Youtube video series Epic Rap Battles of History where he played characters like Albert Einstein and Sherlock Holmes.

Kaplan and Sherwin perform tonight at DSI Theater in Chapel Hill at 8:30 pm, but first host Frank Stasio talks to both comedians about how they get the laughs.