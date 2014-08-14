Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Comedy Gets A Fresh Beat

myq-kaplan-zach-sherwin-8749-5.jpg
Mindy Tucker
/

  

Stand-up comedy acts can be a routine collection of one-liner and insults. 

But for comedian Myq Kaplan, veganism and time travel are common topics. His witty stand-up has been on late night programs like Late Show with David Letterman and was a finalist on NBC’s Last Comic Standing.Kaplan is touring with comedian and rapper Zach Sherwin. Sherwin writes and performs in the Youtube video series Epic Rap Battles of History where he played characters like Albert Einstein and Sherlock Holmes.

Kaplan and Sherwin perform tonight at DSI Theater in Chapel Hill at 8:30 pm, but first host Frank Stasio talks to both comedians about how they get the laughs.

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsComedyChapel Hill
Stay Connected
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio