Kid Finance

Children learn a great deal about money from their parents. But which aspects are parents wont to teach and which do they often conceal? Researcher Lynsey Romo sought to answer that in her new study, "Money Matters: Children's Perceptions of Parent-Child Financial Disclosure".

Meanwhile, an exhibit at Marbles Kids Museum aims to facilitate money talk in kids as young as five and the North Carolina Bankers Association works with middle and high school students.Host Frank Stasio talks with LynseyRomo, Communication Studies professor at North Carolina State University; Pam Hartley, vice president of play experience at Marbles Kids Museum; and Jan Dillon, director of the North Carolina Center for Financial Literacy.