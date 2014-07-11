Behind The World Cup

In just two days, the World Cup Final will mark the end of a month-long tournament where 32 teams from across the globe faced-off to determine the world champion of football. The fandom for the World Cup runs deep. For the month, even those with little interest in the sport become fiercely loyal fans. The event reveals larger themes about society and culture. Host Frank Stasio talks with Duke professor Laurent Dubois who edits the Soccer Politics blog and writes about soccer for several publications.