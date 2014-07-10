Dirty Business

Former stockbroker Bernie Madoff and former New York Times journalist Jayson Blair share infamy for their unethical business decisions.

A new report considers the psychology behind these transgressions and shows that misdeeds tend to escalate into larger scandals over time.

Life's difficult choices rarely present themselves in one dramatic question or one big decision. Instead, our most important choices in life, including ethical ones, present themselves in small baby steps. -Jayson Blair

Host Frank Stasio talks with researcher Michael Christian, business professor at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.