The State of Things

Listen: Young von Trapps Sing "Edelweiss"

The von Trapps in front of mountain backdrop
Courtesy of the North Carolina Symphony
/

Sofia, Melanie, Amanda and August von Trapp are the grandchildren of Werner von Trapp. He was portrayed as Kurt in the beloved film, "The Sound of Music." The young von Trapps learned to sing from their grandfather and have been touring together for 13 years. The foursome sang "Edelweiss" on The State of Things.

The von Trapps perform Saturday at the Koka Booth Amphitheatre in Cary. The performance is presented by the North Carolina Symphony. Listen to a longer conversation with Frank Stasio, which includes more live music.

    

Meghan Modafferi
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
