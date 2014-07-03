Red, White And Blue On The Silver Screen

Tomorrow, across the nation, Americans will celebrate our independence with parades, barbeques and fireworks. Some will celebrate the holiday with an annual viewing of their favorite patriotic film.

Just in time for the 4th of July, film experts Laura Boyes and Marsha Gordon discuss listeners' favorite and least favorite patriotic movies. Host Frank Stasio talks with Boyes, film curator at the North Carolina Museum of Art and Gordon, North Carolina State University film professor.