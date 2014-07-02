Supergluing Your Face For Science

A project at the Museum of Natural Sciences pulls samples of face mites from subjects’ faces which can be examined under a microscope.

The research is one of several projects that bring scientists and North Carolina teachers together through funding from the National Science Foundation.

Prepping to superglue Frank's face

Host Frank Stasio talks with Rob Dunn, lead investigator on the grant and biology professor at North Carolina State University; Julie Urban, Assistant Director of the Genomics & Micro Lab at the Nature Research Center; and Amy Lawson, 8 th grade science teacher at Burgaw Middle School and project participant.

Frank's Face Mite

