Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Supergluing Your Face For Science

Julie Urban, scientist at the Museum of Natural Sciences shows host Frank Stasio how to view face mites under a microscope.

A project at the Museum of Natural Sciences pulls samples of face mites from subjects’ faces which can be examined under a microscope.

The research is one of several projects that bring scientists and North Carolina teachers together through funding from the National Science Foundation.

Prepping to superglue Frank's face
Prepping to superglue Frank's face

Host Frank Stasio talks with Rob Dunn, lead investigator on the grant and biology professor at North Carolina State University; Julie Urban, Assistant Director of the Genomics & Micro Lab at the Nature Research Center; and Amy Lawson, 8th grade science teacher at Burgaw Middle School and project participant.

Frank's Face mite
Frank's Face Mite

http://youtu.be/-hHGMYbDN78

Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio
Laura Lee
Laura Lee was the managing editor of The State of Things until mid February 2017. Born and raised in Monroe, North Carolina, Laura returned to the Old North state in 2013 after several years in Washington, DC. She received her B.A. in political science and international studies from UNC-Chapel Hill in 2002 and her J.D. from UNC-Chapel Hill School of Law in 2007.
See stories by Laura Lee