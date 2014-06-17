Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Essays On Speech And Memory

images.jpg
http://www.hubcity.org/press/catalog/nonfiction/the-only-sounds-we-make
/

  

Many birds are known for their songs, but vultures cannot sing. Their vocal shortcomings inspired author Lee Zacharias. Her new book of essays, "The Only Sounds We Make" (Hub City Press/2014), meditates on speech and memory, drawing on a range of inspirations from vultures and spiders to her father's death and the Great Migration. 

Host Frank Stasio talks with Zacharias, author and creative writing professor at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. Zacharias reads at Barnes and Noble in the Friendly Center in Greensboro tonight at 7pm and on Saturday at 11 am at McIntyre’s Books in Pittsboro.

Tags

The State of ThingsBooks
Stay Connected
Meghan Modafferi
See stories by Meghan Modafferi
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio