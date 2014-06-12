NC Lawmakers Proposal Counter To US Supreme Court Water Contamination Ruling

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled this week that North Carolina homeowners could not proceed with their claims against CTS Corp. manufacturing plant because of the state's statute of repose. The ruling could have an effect on claims by individuals harmed by the water contamination at Camp Lejeune.

But North Carolina lawmakers are working to pass legislation that would enable suits on environmental claims. Host Frank Stasio talks with Representative Chuck McGrady (R-Henderson) about the bill. He also talks with Asheville Citizen-Times reporter John Boyle about the case.