Risky Behavior

Many people assume comedy requires wacky characters and crazy scenarios. But for comedian Kevin Allison, vulnerability is key. His podcast and live show, "Risk!", features personal stories the tellers never thought they would share. "Risk!" will be at DSI Comedy Theater in Chapel Hill on Friday at 8:30pm.

