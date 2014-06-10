Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Risky Behavior

Many people assume comedy requires wacky characters and crazy scenarios. But for comedian Kevin Allison, vulnerability is key. His podcast and live show, "Risk!", features personal stories the tellers never thought they would share. "Risk!" will be at DSI Comedy Theater in Chapel Hill on Friday at 8:30pm. 

Check out last week's podcast. The theme was stung. On The State of Things, we played a clip featuring LA-based comedian Jen Kirkman.

Host Frank Stasio talks with “Risk!” founder Kevin Allison and local storyteller Andrew Aghapour. 

Meghan Modafferi
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
