The State of Things

A New Play Mingles Sex And Diplomacy

  Have you ever wondered what goes on in the Olympic Village that doesn't make it on TV? A local playwright imagines a covert operation where sex crosses international borders and makes sport of diplomacy. Little Green Pig Theatrical Concern presents the world premiere of "Tarantino's Yellow Speedo" on Thursday, May 22 at 8:15pm at Man Bites Dog Theater in Durham. It runs through June 5. 

Host Frank Stasio talks with playwright Monica Byrne, director Jay O'Berski and actors Nicola Bullock and Caitlin Wells.

The State of ThingsTheaterSportsSexuality
Meghan Modafferi
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
