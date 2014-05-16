A New Play Mingles Sex And Diplomacy

Have you ever wondered what goes on in the Olympic Village that doesn't make it on TV? A local playwright imagines a covert operation where sex crosses international borders and makes sport of diplomacy. Little Green Pig Theatrical Concern presents the world premiere of "Tarantino's Yellow Speedo" on Thursday, May 22 at 8:15pm at Man Bites Dog Theater in Durham. It runs through June 5.

Host Frank Stasio talks with playwright Monica Byrne, director Jay O'Berski and actors Nicola Bullock and Caitlin Wells.