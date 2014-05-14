Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Movies On The Radio: The Film You Watch Over And Over

Groundhog Day
  You know that movie. The one you can almost recite word for word. The one you had on VHS but you wore out the copy. The one that comes on the television and you are glued to the screen.

What is it that draws viewers to these films? Why would someone watch something they have seen so many times before? Is there a sentimentality embodied in watching the same film over and over? Does it change as we age?

Host Frank Stasio talks with Laura Boyes, film curator at the North Carolina Museum of Art and Marsha Gordon, film professor at North Carolina State University about the movies we watch repeatedly.

One of the most popular listener choices was The Princess Bride. "I'm not a witch, I'm your wife. But after what you just said, I'm not even sure I want to be that any more."

http://youtu.be/VYgcrny2hRs

The State of ThingsMovies On The RadioMarsha GordonLaura Boyes
Laura Lee
Laura Lee was the managing editor of The State of Things until mid February 2017. Born and raised in Monroe, North Carolina, Laura returned to the Old North state in 2013 after several years in Washington, DC. She received her B.A. in political science and international studies from UNC-Chapel Hill in 2002 and her J.D. from UNC-Chapel Hill School of Law in 2007.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
