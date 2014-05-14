Movies On The Radio: The Film You Watch Over And Over

You know that movie. The one you can almost recite word for word. The one you had on VHS but you wore out the copy. The one that comes on the television and you are glued to the screen.

What is it that draws viewers to these films? Why would someone watch something they have seen so many times before? Is there a sentimentality embodied in watching the same film over and over? Does it change as we age?

Host Frank Stasio talks with Laura Boyes, film curator at the North Carolina Museum of Art and Marsha Gordon, film professor at North Carolina State University about the movies we watch repeatedly.

One of the most popular listener choices was The Princess Bride. "I'm not a witch, I'm your wife. But after what you just said, I'm not even sure I want to be that any more."



http://youtu.be/VYgcrny2hRs