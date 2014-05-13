Photographer Documents Post Office Closings Across Rural South

Although some regard the United States Postal Service as a beloved American icon, technological developments and budget concerns have taken a toll on the institution. Recent funding issues, competition and the rise of email have transformed the postal service into an endangered species. Thousands of post offices have closed their doors in the last three years.

A new photography project documents the decline of post offices in the rural American south. Host Frank Stasio talks with Durham-based photographer, Rachel Boillot about her latest project, Post Script.