Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Photographer Documents Post Office Closings Across Rural South

1 of 6
Post Office on Harkers Island
Rachel Boillot
2 of 6
Postmaster and Sheriff of Stockton Georgia
Rachel Boillot
3 of 6
Rachel Boillot
4 of 6
Rachel Boillot
5 of 6
Rachel Boillot
6 of 6
Rachel Boillot

Although some regard the United States Postal Service as a beloved American icon, technological developments and budget concerns have taken a toll on the institution. Recent funding issues, competition and the rise of email have transformed the postal service into an endangered species. Thousands of post offices have closed their doors in the last three years. 

A new photography project documents the decline of post offices in the rural American south. Host Frank Stasio talks with Durham-based photographer, Rachel Boillot about her latest project, Post Script.

Tags

The State of ThingsPhotographyPostal ServiceAmerican South
Stay Connected
Nicole Campbell
See stories by Nicole Campbell
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio