Erika Brings Detroit Techno Sound To Asheville's Moogfest

Erika Sherman was a preteen when she started running an early BBS or electronic Bulletin Board System from her bedroom. When she was 17, she received a drum machine and was invited to join the Detroit techno group, Ectomorph. Erika was a born technophile. Today, Erika performs primarily as a solo artist; she released her first solo album, Hexagon Cloud, last year. She also founded erika.net, a freeform internet radio station.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Erika about her history in programming and production, and bringing that sound to Moogfest.

Erika is performing at New Earth in Asheville tonight at 9:30pm.

Erika performed on Boiler Room as part of the Live Moog Factory. You can check our her segment from 45:45 to 1:34:45.

Moogfest is an annual festival of electronic music that is held in Asheville, North Carolina. Moogfest honors Robert Arthur "Bob" Moog, inventor of the Moog synthesizer, who some regard as the founding father of electronic music.