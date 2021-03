Terry Van Duyn is North Carolina’s newest state senator. The Buncombe Democrat was elected to fill the seat held by longtime legislator Martin Nesbitt who died last month after a brief battle with stomach cancer. When she heads to Raleigh next month, Van Duyn will be the only sitting senator to have been arrested in the Moral Monday protests. Host Frank Stasio talks with Van Duyn about the challenges of transitioning from protestor to legislator.