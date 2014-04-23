Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Musician Jon Langford: Blending Punk With Country

Welsh musician Jon Langford is best known for his time with the British punk band, The Mekons. But Langford’s work is also deeply influenced by American country singers like Johnny Cash. Langford's new album, "Here Be Monsters", blends those interests. He'll be performing at the Contemporary Art Museum in Raleigh on April 25th at 8 p.m. Host Frank Stasio talks with Jon Lanford and we get a taste of the new album. 

Tags

The State of ThingsPunkCountry MusicMusic
Meghan Modafferi
Frank Stasio
