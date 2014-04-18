Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

The Stanley Baird Group

From his contributions to the sixties Asheville band Innersouls, to helping found North Carolina Central University's Jazz Studies department, Stanley Baird has been influencing the North Carolina jazz scene for decades. Today he leads the jazz band, The Stanley Baird Group. The group is saxophonist Stanley Baird, vocalist Connie Rodgers, guitarist "JP" James Perry, bassist Christopher "Spanky" Thompson, drummer Carl Gerald, and keyboardists Glenn Williams and Jonathan Perry.

Host Frank Stasio talks with The Stanley Baird Group before their performance at the Art of Cool Festival. They perform in the festival on Saturday, April 25 at the Diamond View Park at the American Tobacco Campus.

The State of Things
