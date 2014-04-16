Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Movies On The Radio: Which Is Better- The Book Or The Movie?

  The Hunger Games. Harry Potter. The Great Gatsby. Blockbuster films or popular literature? Do you ever walk out of the movie theater and hear, "The book was so much better than the movie."? Or do you prefer the silver screen adaptation of your favorite novel? Turning a book into a movie poses all sorts of challenges.

Marsha Gordon, film professor at North Carolina State University and Laura Boyes, film curator at the North Carolina Museum of Art, return to The State of Things to talk with host Frank Stasio about literary adaptations in film.

The North Carolina Museum of Art will show two adaptations of The Talented Mr. Ripley. The first is Purple Noon on May 2 at 8pm and the second is the 1999 version, The Talented Mr. Ripley, on May 9 at 8pm. 

'Nobody ever sets out to make a bad film. The people who work on these disastrous films from great novels think that they are doing everyone a service by bringing it onto the screen but there's this confluence of audience and product that creates this magical space where some things work and some things don't.' - Laura Boyes, North Carolina Museum of Art film curator

