Science Is Funny. No, Really.

For many comedians, the biggest dream is a packed house at a famous comedy club. But for science comedian Brian Malow, the dream is a room packed with science and engineering types, laughing at jokes only the geekiest among us might understand. Host Frank Stasio talks with Malow, curator of the Daily Planet at the Museum of Natural Sciences.

Malow presents a Science Talk tonight at 7pm called Rational Comedy for an Irrational Planet at the Museum as part of the North Carolina Science Festival.