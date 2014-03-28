Music Under The Stars
An alternative rock band from Chapel Hill, Clockwork Kids' music combines psychedelic sounds with soft folk and hard rock. The Morehead Planetarium in Chapel Hill has synchronized a space show inspired by the group's new album, "Rememory". Clockwork Kids will play the album live under the stardome for their album release party on April 3 at 7 pm.
Host Frank Stasio talks with Clockwork Kids and they perform live in studio. They are guitarist Jeff DeLuca, guitarist/keyboardist Chris Petto, guitarist/bassist Patrick Carney, drummer Dylan Abolafia and singer/bassist Justin Ellis.