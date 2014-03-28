Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Music Under The Stars

An alternative rock band from Chapel Hill, Clockwork Kids' music combines psychedelic sounds with soft folk and hard rock. The Morehead Planetarium in Chapel Hill has synchronized a space show inspired by the group's new album, "Rememory". Clockwork Kids will play the album live under the stardome for their album release party on April 3 at 7 pm. 

Host Frank Stasio talks with Clockwork Kids and they perform live in studio. They are guitarist Jeff DeLuca, guitarist/keyboardist Chris Petto, guitarist/bassist Patrick Carney, drummer Dylan Abolafia and singer/bassist Justin Ellis.  

Tags

The State of ThingsMusicRock MusicChapel Hill
Meghan Modafferi
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
