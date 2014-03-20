Dance Performance Brings History To Stage

Operation Breadbasket was an economic program of the civil rights movement that worked to negotiate better hiring practices for African-American people. North Carolina State University's dance company, Panoramic Dance Project, is performing a mixed media modern dance inspired by the historical events. "Operation Breadbasket" will be performed March 27th and 28th at the university.

Guest host Phoebe Judge talks with two of the choreographers: Tara Mullins, artistic director of dance at North Carolina State University, and L.D. Burris, co-founder of the dance company "2 near the edge."

