Between Two Buttons: Ken Rudin On NC Politics

Everybody is gushing over Zach Galifianakis's mock interview with President Obama:

http://youtu.be/UnW3xkHxIEQ

The Funny or Die video has reportedly been viewed by more than three million people. Political Junkie Ken Rudin says there is a far more interesting Galifianakis: Zach's Uncle, Nick, who ran for the House and Senate in North Carolina back in the 1960s and 1970s. And he needed TWO buttons to fit his name.

Ken Rudin talked with Host Frank Stasio on The State of Things about the latest in North Carolina politics and the state's role on the national scale.