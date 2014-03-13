Between Two Buttons: Ken Rudin On NC Politics
Everybody is gushing over Zach Galifianakis's mock interview with President Obama:
http://youtu.be/UnW3xkHxIEQ
The Funny or Die video has reportedly been viewed by more than three million people. Political Junkie Ken Rudin says there is a far more interesting Galifianakis: Zach's Uncle, Nick, who ran for the House and Senate in North Carolina back in the 1960s and 1970s. And he needed TWO buttons to fit his name.
Ken Rudin talked with Host Frank Stasio on The State of Things about the latest in North Carolina politics and the state's role on the national scale.
Ken Rudin on the role of the North Carolina Senate race on the national level: 'It's crucial...it is the most expensive Senate race, where more money is being spent in North Carolina from outside sources, than any other state in the country. It is ground zero for 2014 Senate battles.'