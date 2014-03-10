Neuroscience And The Law

In the not so distant future, brain scans may be as prevalent as DNA evidence in the criminal justice system. This neuroscientific evidence has the potential to correct biases and predict criminal recidivism. But critics argue it could be misleading and difficult to refute. Exploring the brain as a means of assessing intent also raises privacy concerns.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Duke University experts: Nita Farahany, professor of law, genome sciences & policy and philosophy; Ahmad Hariri, professor of psychology and neuroscience; Walter Sinnott-Armstrong, professor of practical ethics; and Scott Huettel, professor of psychology and neuroscience.