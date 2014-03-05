Bringing The World Home To You

Alice Fest Brings Women Filmmakers Together To Showcase Work And Build Community

Of the 16 films debuting at the Sundance Film Festival this year, only three were created by women. Alice Fest 2014, a festival at Durham’s Full Frame Theater, seeks to offer female perspectives in a male-dominated industry. The festival showcases short films and developing films by women with a particular emphasis on films about women's lives. Host Frank Stasio talks with festival director Vivian Bowman-Edwards and filmmakers Carol Bash and Camden Watts.

