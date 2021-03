This coming Fat Tuesday, the streets of downtown Durham will be filled with the sounds and celebrations of Mardi Gras. The Durham Mardi Gras parades and parties will be accompanied by the sounds of local bands including Children of the Horn. But first, they perform live in studio. Host Frank Stasio talks with band members Wayne Leechford, Bryan McCune, Robo Jones, John Simonetti, Drew Lile and Todd Proctor.