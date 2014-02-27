Enormous African Rats Detect Landmines Across The Continent

Most Americans think of rats as nuisances to be trapped and destroyed. But in Tanzania, giant pouched rats use their acute sense of smell to detect landmines and other explosives. Dr. Danielle Lee is an animal behavior scientist based at Oklahoma State University and she researches the African giant pouched rat.

She will give the Science Café at the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences tonight at 7pm, but first she talks with Host Frank Stasio.