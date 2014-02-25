Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Do Taxi Drivers Experience Time Differently Than Business Travelers? Or Yoga Instructors?

In the Meantime Temporality and Cultural Politics
dukeupress.edu
/
Duke University Press

  

The idea that the world is getting faster is fairly common claim but what does that really mean?  How does our perception of time affect our bodies and our communities? Sarah Sharma, professor of media and cultural studies at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, examines how labor changes the way people experience time. 

Host Frank Stasio talks with Sharma about her book, In the Meantime: Temporality and Cultural Politics (Duke University Press; 2014).
 
Sarah Sharma is giving a talk at the Regulator Bookshop in Durham this Friday, February 28th at 7pm.

TimeLaborBusiness
Nicole Campbell
