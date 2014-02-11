Haiti Four Years Later: A Journalist's Perspective

In the four years since a massive earthquake devastated Haiti, billions of dollars of aid have flowed into the country. But the stream of funding comes with its own complications. Journalist and writer Amy Wilentz has lived, worked and reported on Haiti for more than three decades. Her latest book, Farewell Fred Voodoo: A Letter From Haiti, is nominated for the 2013 National Book Critics Circle award (Simon & Schuster/2013). Host Frank Stasio talks with Wilentz about the complexities of aid work, governmental response and the role of the media in Haiti.