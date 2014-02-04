NCDOT Condemns Property Without Court Approval
In October 2012, the North Carolina Department of Transportation condemned a Concord property and demolished a vacant building to make way for a new parkway extension. Eleven months later, the DOT requested the court's permission. A federal judge has imposed punitive sanctions for the “blatant disregard” for the law shown by DOT attorneys. Host Frank Stasio discusses the controversy with Bruce Siceloff, transportation reporter for the News and Observer.