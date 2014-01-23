Raleigh Film Festival Showcases Local Female Filmmakers

The Meredith College Documentary Film Festival offers movies made by women that address a wide range of topics. Filmmaker Joan King Widdifield's "Rainy Season" explores the lingering damage of the Vietnam War. Kristin Bedford's film, "Field Notes, Durham Noir" is an aesthetic interpretation of the tobacco town. Host Frank Stasio talks with Widdifield and Bedford about their work. Both films will be featured at the Festival on Sunday, January 26th.



