How I Learned To Stop Worrying And Love The NSA?

When ex-NSA contractor Edward Snowden revealed how the National Security Agency collected data on Americans, the uproar was deafening.

Last week, in response to the outrage, President Barack Obama announced plans for some reforms to the agency’s domestic surveillance program. Host Frank Stasio talks about the program with former CIA officer turned activist Ray McGovern; and David Schanzer, an associate professor at Duke University’s Sanford School of Public Policy, and director of the Triangle Center of Terrorism and Homeland Security.