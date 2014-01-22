The Struggle For Workers Rights In The 1970s South
In the 1970s, the small town of Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina was dominated by the J.P. Stevens textile mills, which controlled many aspects of its workers' lives.
A coalition made up of workers from different races, genders and religious backgrounds came together and won the right to a union. Host Frank Stasio talks about their historic unionization efforts with Joey Fink, a PhD. candidate in History at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.