How Comedy Shapes Our Relationships

We all like a good chuckle, but what if laughing was actually good for more than entertainment? Research from the North Carolina State University and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill indicates that laughter may be good for far more. In fact, it may be the key to a healthy relationship. Host Frank Stasio talks about laughter and comedy with Sara Algoe, an assistant professor of psychology at UNC-Chapel Hill; Joann Keyton, a communications professor at NC State; Zach Ward, owner and executive producer of the DSI Comedy Theater in Carrboro; and Paula Pazderka, artistic director and school manager for the Theater.