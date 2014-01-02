Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

A New Year's Laugh Is Good For The Soul

We all like a good chuckle, but what if laughing was actually good for more than entertainment?

Research from North Carolina State University and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill indicates that laughter may be good for far more. In honor of that, here are some great comedy acts to laugh at. You can hear the State of Things show on the topic of humor here.

Warning: Videos below may contain strong language or content.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yalb2uYVQvM

Asiz Ansari is one of the stars of TV's Parks & Rec, and a hilarious comedian. Check him out in his special: "Dangerously Delicious."

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XhcBhA4VPzE

Eddie Murphy is one of the originals. Check out his classic comedy in this video of "Delirious."

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F-JFPePh6yM

Louis CK is one of the hottest stars in comedy right now. Here he is Live at the Beacon Theater.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yRtknfh6djE

Kathy Griffin is known for her frenemy status with Anderson Cooper. Here is one of her full stand-up specials: "Record Breaker"

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X0wLYwR_868

Joan Rivers is best known for her snarky humor on the Red Carpet, but she is a powerful stand-up comedian in her own right.

The State of ThingsHumorComedyUNC-Chapel Hill
Alex Granados
Alex Granados joined The State of Things in July 2010. He got his start in radio as an intern for the show in 2005 and loved it so much that after trying his hand as a government reporter, reader liaison, features, copy and editorial page editor at a small newspaper in Manassas, Virginia, he returned to WUNC. Born in Baltimore but raised in Morgantown, West Virginia, Alex moved to Raleigh in time to do third grade twice and adjust to public school after having spent years in the sheltered confines of a Christian elementary education. Alex received a degree in journalism from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He also has a minor in philosophy, which basically means that he used to think he was really smart but realized he wasn’t in time to switch majors. Fishing, reading science fiction, watching crazy movies, writing bad short stories, and shooting pool are some of his favorite things to do. Alex still doesn’t know what he wants to be when he grows up, but he is holding out for astronaut.
