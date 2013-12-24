Movies On The Radio: What Is Your Favorite Holiday Movie?

From Elf to Home Alone and Love Actually to A Christmas Story, the tradition of a holiday film is as vital to some people as singing carols or decorating a tree.

WUNC staff weighs in on their favorite holiday movies. Host Frank Stasio talks with Marsha Gordon, professor of film studies at North Carolina State University; and Laura Boyes, film curator at the North Carolina Museum of Art, about silver screen holiday classics.

And check out favorite holiday movie picks from NPR.