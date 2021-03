Twenty-two year-old Anthony Kearns was working in sales when he decided to try out for the radio competition "Ireland's Search for a Tenor." He earned an in-person audition after singing "Danny Boy" over the phone. After hitchhiking across Ireland, he won the entire competition.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Anthony Kearns, member of The Irish Tenors about his journey. The Irish Tenors are performing tonight at the Carolina Theater in Durham.