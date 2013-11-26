Bringing The World Home To You

The Rebirth Of The North Carolina Textile Industry

An employee performs quality control on clothing made at the Mortex textile mill in Wendell, North Carolina
USDAgov, via Flickr
/

  

For decades, the textile industry was an essential part of North Carolina’ economy. But the industry took a huge hit in the early 2000s due to outsourcing and high rates of automation.

Today textile businesses in the state are innovating and producing novel types of textiles. Host Frank Stasio talks with A. Blanton Godfrey, dean of the College of Textiles at North Carolina State University; and Robert Newton, director of the documentary, Still Standing: The Real Story of the NC Textile Industry. This is the first in the series, The State of Industries in North Carolina

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6e9ZuuTYrKI

The State of ThingsTextilesIndustryCollege of TextilesLabor
Nicole Campbell
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
