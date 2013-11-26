The Rebirth Of The North Carolina Textile Industry

For decades, the textile industry was an essential part of North Carolina’ economy. But the industry took a huge hit in the early 2000s due to outsourcing and high rates of automation.

Today textile businesses in the state are innovating and producing novel types of textiles. Host Frank Stasio talks with A. Blanton Godfrey, dean of the College of Textiles at North Carolina State University; and Robert Newton, director of the documentary, Still Standing: The Real Story of the NC Textile Industry. This is the first in the series, The State of Industries in North Carolina .

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6e9ZuuTYrKI