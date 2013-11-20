The Lives Of Transgender Immigrants

Today is transgender day of remembrance, a day designated to remembering transgender people who have lost their lives to violence this past year.

Transgender people in the United States experience high rates of violent persecution because of their gender expression. Immigrants face especially difficult circumstances in ICE facilities like sexual abuse and the threat of deportation. Ironically, many are immigrants who have come to the United States to escape the same sorts of persecution in their native countries. Olga Tomchin is a justice fellow at the Transgender Law Center in Oakland, California. She talks with Host Frank Stasio about the struggles of transgender immigrants in the states.