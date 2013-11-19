Economic Downturn Creates Lonely Lives In Japan

When the economic bubble burst in Japan in 1991, many of its citizens lost faith in their nation.

Today the country faces decreasing job stability, a shrinking population and nuclear contamination. Duke anthropologist Anne Allison argues that these crises have radically altered the way Japanese people relate to one another and have driven Japanese individuals towards more isolated lifestyles. Host Frank Stasio talks with Allison about her new book, “Precarious Japan” (Duke University Press, 2013).

Anne Allison is giving a book talk at The Regulator in Durham on December 3rd at 7pm.