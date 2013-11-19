Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Economic Downturn Creates Lonely Lives In Japan

978-0-8223-5562-5_pr.jpg
Duke University Press
/

    

When the economic bubble burst in Japan in 1991, many of its citizens lost faith in their nation.

Today the country faces decreasing job stability, a shrinking population and nuclear contamination. Duke anthropologist Anne Allison argues that these crises have radically altered the way Japanese people relate to one another and have driven Japanese individuals towards more isolated lifestyles.  Host Frank Stasio talks with Allison about her new book, “Precarious Japan” (Duke University Press, 2013).

Anne Allison is giving a book talk at The Regulator in Durham on December 3rd at 7pm.

Tags

The State of ThingsJapanRecessionAnthropology
Stay Connected
Nicole Campbell
See stories by Nicole Campbell
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio