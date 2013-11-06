Earlier this year the Institute for Women’s Policy Research conducted a study regarding the status of women and girls in North Carolina, commissioned by the North Carolina Women's Council.

Among the many conditions the study examined were health, access to education and income. And although these results are illuminating, they differ greatly from region to region across the state. The Institute has recently released a new study about the status of Women in Eastern North Carolina. Host Frank Stasio talks with Cynthia Hess, the study director for the Institute for Women’s Policy Research.