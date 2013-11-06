Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

The Status of Women in Eastern North Carolina

Earlier this year the Institute for Women’s Policy Research conducted a study regarding the status of women and girls in North Carolina, commissioned by the North Carolina Women's Council

Among the many conditions the study examined were health, access to education and income. And although these results are illuminating, they differ greatly from region to region across the state. The Institute has recently released a new study about the status of Women in Eastern North Carolina. Host Frank Stasio talks with Cynthia Hess, the study director for the Institute for Women’s Policy Research.

