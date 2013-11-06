Superheroes Flock To NC For Comicon

Credit nccomicon.com /

In its fourth year, the North Carolina Comicon is bringing groups of superhero creators, publishers and artists to the Durham Convention Center this weekend for a collection of nerdy goodness.

Some of the biggest names in comics will be there. And if that’s not enough, you might win a ride in the old-school Batmobile.

Jeremy Whitley, co-creator of Firetower Studios and the mind behind the comic “Princeless,” said this area is a prime spot for comic art.

"I think the Triangle has...an incredible creative community," he said. "People are always doing new stuff and looking for new stuff."

Tommy Lee Edwards , a comic writer, painter and co-organizer of this year’s state Comicon said it was initially started by Alan Gill, the founder of Ultimate Comics in Durham, and some of his pals.

"They thought, 'Well it would be great to start a convention,'" he said. "This will be their fourth year. Each year, it has doubled in size."

They've teamed up with the Carolina Theatre, where a bunch of comic-book themed movies will be shown. Movies like Dick Tracy, Superman II and Mystery Men.

"At the root of the NC Comicon will always be comics. But it just celebrates creative storytelling in general," Edwards said.

Whitley said that North Carolina's Comicon has held on to its central mission in a way that bigger conventions haven't.

"It was born out of comics and they've kind of stayed at the heart of all this," Whitley said. "If you go to some of the bigger Comicons, say in New York or San Diego, comics can be kind of difficult to find there."

North Carolina Comicon is this Saturday and Sunday at the Durham Convention Center.