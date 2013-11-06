Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Superheroes Flock To NC For Comicon

In its fourth year, the North Carolina Comicon is bringing groups of superhero creators, publishers and artists to the Durham Convention Center this weekend for a collection of nerdy goodness.

Some of the biggest names in comics will be there. And if that’s not enough, you might win a ride in the old-school Batmobile.

Jeremy Whitley, co-creator of Firetower Studios and the mind behind the comic “Princeless,” said this area is a prime spot for comic art.

"I think the Triangle has...an incredible creative community," he said. "People are always doing new stuff and looking for new stuff."

Tommy Lee Edwards, a comic writer, painter and co-organizer of this year’s state Comicon said it was initially started by Alan Gill, the founder of Ultimate Comics in Durham, and some of his pals.

"They thought, 'Well it would be great to start a convention,'" he said. "This will be their fourth year. Each year, it has doubled in size."

They've teamed up with the Carolina Theatre, where a bunch of comic-book themed movies will be shown. Movies like Dick Tracy, Superman II and Mystery Men.

"At the root of the NC Comicon will always be comics. But it just celebrates creative storytelling in general," Edwards said.

Whitley said that North Carolina's Comicon has held on to its central mission in a way that bigger conventions haven't.

"It was born out of comics and they've kind of stayed at the heart of all this," Whitley said. "If you go to some of the bigger Comicons, say in New York or San Diego, comics can be kind of difficult to find there."

North Carolina Comicon is this Saturday and Sunday at the Durham Convention Center.

Comic BooksNC Comicon
Alex Granados
Alex Granados joined The State of Things in July 2010. He got his start in radio as an intern for the show in 2005 and loved it so much that after trying his hand as a government reporter, reader liaison, features, copy and editorial page editor at a small newspaper in Manassas, Virginia, he returned to WUNC. Born in Baltimore but raised in Morgantown, West Virginia, Alex moved to Raleigh in time to do third grade twice and adjust to public school after having spent years in the sheltered confines of a Christian elementary education. Alex received a degree in journalism from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He also has a minor in philosophy, which basically means that he used to think he was really smart but realized he wasn’t in time to switch majors. Fishing, reading science fiction, watching crazy movies, writing bad short stories, and shooting pool are some of his favorite things to do. Alex still doesn’t know what he wants to be when he grows up, but he is holding out for astronaut.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
