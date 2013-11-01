What We Don’t Know About Medical Treatments

When experimental drugs or treatments need to be tested for the market, they generally go through a series of clinical trials. However, a new study shows that nearly one third of all large clinical trials go completely unpublished. This means that information about certain drugs and treatments are not accessible to the public. Timothy Platts-Mills is a professor of Emergency Medicine at the University of North Carolina’s School of Medicine, and one of six scientists who led this study. Host Frank Stasio talks with Platts-Mills about the reasoning and ethics behind unpublished clinical trials.