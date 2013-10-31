Who Wins A Fight Between The Vampire Squid And Vampire Frog?

In this Halloween fright fest, The State of Things tackles the so-called Vampire Squid and Vampire Flying Frog.

The names are misnomers, as the squid does not suck on blood, and the vampire frog only has fangs in its tadpole stage. But host Frank Stasio talks about these creepily-named creatures with Trish Weaver, collections manager of geology and paleontology at the Museum of Natural Sciences in Raleigh; and Bryan Stuart, the museum’s curator of amphibians and reptiles.