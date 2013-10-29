Teachers Leading Without Leaving Classroom

Teachers who excel in instruction are often encouraged to pursue administration.But what if teachers could take on leadership roles and influence policy without giving up their job in the classroom?

The Center for Teaching Quality in Carrboro has a new solution: teacherpreneurs. A new book, "Teacherpreneurs: Innovative Teachers Who Lead But Don't Leave" describes how grant funding enables teachers to find new ways to lead while still providing classroom instruction (Jossey-Bass/2013).

Host Frank Stasio talks with Barnett Berry, author, founder and CEO of The Center for Teaching Quality in Carrboro and Sarah Henchey, an Orange county teacherprenuer.