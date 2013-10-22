Celia Rivenbark’s Profane Take On Manners

Celia Rivenbark is a successful essayist with numerous acclaimed books under her belt, but she has resisted the urge to dole out advice until now.

In her new book, “Rude Bitches Make Me Tired: Slightly Profane and Entirely Logical Answers to Modern Etiquette Dilemmas” (St. Martin’s Griffin/2013), she lays out exactly how she thinks everybody ought to behave. And while it isn’t always pretty, when Rivenbark writes it, the truth is funny. Host Frank Stasio talks to Celia Rivenbark about her new book.